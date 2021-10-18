TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Short Interest Up 56.1% in September

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, an increase of 56.1% from the September 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 817,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other TransUnion news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get TransUnion alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in TransUnion by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 428.0% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 16,794 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.90.

NYSE:TRU traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.78. 610,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,460. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $78.02 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.10.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 13.52%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.