TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stake Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 33.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 21.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,346,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,207,000 after acquiring an additional 762,859 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 27.4% in the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,435,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,221,000 after acquiring an additional 739,589 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 27.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,440,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,027,000 after acquiring an additional 526,753 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 35.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,326,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,398,000 after acquiring an additional 613,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 12.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,110,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,919,000 after acquiring an additional 235,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRU. Truist upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.90.

NYSE TRU opened at $115.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.10. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

