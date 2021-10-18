Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Short Interest Update

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Travis Perkins stock opened at $21.28 on Monday. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $29.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.6505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.71%.

TPRKY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Travis Perkins from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins Plc is engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through the following segment: General Merchanting, Contracts, Consumer, and Plumbing & Heating.The General Merchanting segment supplies products for all types of repair, maintenance and improvement projects as well as new residential and commercial construction.The Contracts segment manages contractors and subcontractors in the residential, infrastructure, commercial, and industrial construction sectors.

