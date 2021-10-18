Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Short Interest Update

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of Travis Perkins stock opened at $21.28 on Monday. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $29.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.50.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.6505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.71%.
Travis Perkins Company Profile
Travis Perkins Plc is engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through the following segment: General Merchanting, Contracts, Consumer, and Plumbing & Heating.The General Merchanting segment supplies products for all types of repair, maintenance and improvement projects as well as new residential and commercial construction.The Contracts segment manages contractors and subcontractors in the residential, infrastructure, commercial, and industrial construction sectors.
