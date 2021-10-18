Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 91.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 908 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,329 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Trex were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 560.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 2,258.1% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the first quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Trex news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $786,111.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,434,362.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $1,809,285.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TREX opened at $93.38 on Monday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.26 and a 52 week high of $114.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.50.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TREX has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Trex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.47.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

