Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Short Interest Update

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,923,400 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the September 15th total of 5,024,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.6 days.

Shares of Trican Well Service stock opened at $2.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $2.99.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.65 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.70 to C$4.15 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.56.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.