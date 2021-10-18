Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.58

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.58 and last traded at C$3.55, with a volume of 125870 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.54.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.70 to C$4.15 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.51. The stock has a market cap of C$885.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$93.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$81.90 million.

Trican Well Service Company Profile (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

