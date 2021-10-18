Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target Raised to C$18.50

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$15.75 target price (up from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential to C$18.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Tricon Residential currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.72.

Shares of TCN stock opened at C$17.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$16.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.56. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of C$10.70 and a 12 month high of C$17.60.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.75. The business had revenue of C$130.14 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

