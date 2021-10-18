Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the September 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 152.0 days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trigano in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TGNOF opened at $190.00 on Monday. Trigano has a twelve month low of $190.00 and a twelve month high of $215.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.24.

Trigano SA designs, manufactures, markets, and sells leisure vehicles and trailers for individuals and professionals in Europe. The company operates through Leisure Vehicles and Leisure Equipment segments. It offers leisure vehicles, including caravans, motorhomes, and mobile homes; camping and garden equipment; tents; and baggage and utility trailers, as well as accessories for leisure vehicles.

