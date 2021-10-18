Troika Media Group, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on October 18th (NASDAQ:TRKA)

Troika Media Group’s (NASDAQ:TRKA) lock-up period will end on Monday, October 18th. Troika Media Group had issued 5,783,133 shares in its IPO on April 20th. The total size of the offering was $24,000,002 based on an initial share price of $4.15. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Troika Media Group stock opened at $1.46 on Monday. Troika Media Group has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.54.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Troika Media Group during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Troika Media Group in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Troika Media Group in the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Troika Media Group, Inc a consultancy and consumer engagement company, provides integrated branding, marketing, research, and data science solutions worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services.

