TrueChain (TRUE) Market Capitalization Tops $11.63 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. In the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. TrueChain has a market cap of $11.63 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.97 or 0.00252312 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00041410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $120.57 or 0.00193795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00088731 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TrueChain (TRUE) is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

Buying and Selling TrueChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

