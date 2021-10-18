Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Short Interest Update

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the September 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 503,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,632,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,601,000 after buying an additional 217,268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 701,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,994,000 after acquiring an additional 209,853 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Trustmark by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,175,000 after purchasing an additional 145,668 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 36.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 501,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,888,000 after purchasing an additional 133,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Trustmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,921,000. Institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $33.04 on Monday. Trustmark has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.95.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $178.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Trustmark’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Trustmark will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

