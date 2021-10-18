TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the September 15th total of 6,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

In related news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $251,675.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 365.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 4,874.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $13.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average is $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $15.36.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $567.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.30 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

