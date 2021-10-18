Tudor Pickering Boosts PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$16.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price raised by Tudor Pickering to C$16.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Friday, October 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 price objective on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PrairieSky Royalty has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$16.51.

Shares of PSK opened at C$15.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of C$7.88 and a 52-week high of C$15.73.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$69.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$66.00 million.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

