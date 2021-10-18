Tyra Biosciences Inc’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on October 25th (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Tyra Biosciences’ (NASDAQ:TYRA) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, October 25th. Tyra Biosciences had issued 10,800,000 shares in its public offering on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $172,800,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Tyra Biosciences’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TYRA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Tyra Biosciences stock opened at $16.34 on Monday. Tyra Biosciences has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $29.90.

