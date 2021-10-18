Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “UMPQUA HOLDINGS is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company engages primarily in the business of commercial and retail banking and the delivery of retail brokerage services. “

Get Umpqua alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist lowered Umpqua from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities downgraded Umpqua from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Umpqua from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens downgraded Umpqua from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Umpqua to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Umpqua currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.31.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $21.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average is $19.01.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $320.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.70 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Umpqua during the 1st quarter worth about $1,391,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 25,188 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 758,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,305,000 after acquiring an additional 105,685 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 106,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 25,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 386.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 110,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 87,956 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Umpqua (UMPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.