Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNBLF. Societe Generale lowered shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Friday, August 13th. HSBC raised shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNBLF remained flat at $$71.45 during midday trading on Friday. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.64.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

