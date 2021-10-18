UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas upgraded UniCredit from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded UniCredit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get UniCredit alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS UNCRY opened at $6.80 on Thursday. UniCredit has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $6.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.98.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.