Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Invests $813,000 in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLCE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 2,445.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 290,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,215,000 after acquiring an additional 278,633 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in The Children’s Place by 526.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 189,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,663,000 after buying an additional 159,501 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,118,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Children’s Place by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,377,000 after buying an additional 136,161 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,005,000.

Shares of PLCE traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.16. 5,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,214. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $107.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.26.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.21. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.11.

In related news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $3,404,018.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

