United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $1,730,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $1,070,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.2% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,588,000 after purchasing an additional 28,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $3,069,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 6,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.62, for a total value of $4,840,648.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total transaction of $1,546,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $635.15 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.48 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a PE ratio of 75.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $659.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $612.73.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. Guggenheim cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.