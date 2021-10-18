United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,096,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 525.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 836,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,186,000 after purchasing an additional 703,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,574,000 after buying an additional 308,898 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,653,000 after buying an additional 132,723 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,509,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,185,000 after buying an additional 130,139 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $118.73 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $80.71 and a one year high of $124.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.62 and its 200 day moving average is $117.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $1.032 dividend. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

