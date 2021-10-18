United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $6.59 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,682 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,390 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $6,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 711,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $47,937,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 6.1% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 38,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 475,740 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 5.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 80,080 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 10.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 88,804 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Citigroup increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital cut The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Shares of TJX opened at $64.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $76.16. The stock has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.63.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

