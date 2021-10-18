United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $7.18 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

VYM opened at $107.22 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.37.

