United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 150,461 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 350.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 193,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,461 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 359.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 267,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 209,123 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 1,629.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,247,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,010,000 after buying an additional 1,175,078 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth about $32,319,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth about $1,590,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 220.5% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 165,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after buying an additional 113,946 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on CSX in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.93.

CSX stock opened at $34.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $77.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

