United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 10,158 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,158 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $5,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ISTB opened at $50.82 on Monday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.81 and a 1-year high of $51.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average of $51.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

