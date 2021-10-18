United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Shares Purchased by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 3,529.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in United States Cellular by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in United States Cellular by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,269 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in United States Cellular by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,377 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,712 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. 17.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $125,964.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:USM opened at $31.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.63. United States Cellular Co. has a 1 year low of $28.19 and a 1 year high of $39.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.19.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 4.47%. Analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

