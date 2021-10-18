University of Notre Dame DU Lac Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

University of Notre Dame DU Lac reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,007 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 3.2% of University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in BlackRock by 304.7% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $9.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $897.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,944. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $587.90 and a 12 month high of $959.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $895.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $869.09. The company has a market cap of $136.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $952.93.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

