Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 152,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Unum Group by 642.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,571,000 after buying an additional 608,520 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Unum Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 75,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 1,244.9% during the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 147,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,112,000 after buying an additional 136,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Unum Group by 16,717.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 76,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 76,066 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNM shares. boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

UNM stock opened at $27.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $15.93 and a 1 year high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.34%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

