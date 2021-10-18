Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Sells $7,590,150.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total value of $7,590,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 6th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $6,772,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.65, for a total value of $7,237,125.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.88, for a total value of $6,094,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.75, for a total value of $6,069,375.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.41, for a total value of $5,071,725.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.98, for a total value of $4,904,550.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total value of $4,813,425.00.

UPST stock opened at $390.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $265.68 and a 200-day moving average of $173.29. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Upstart during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Upstart during the third quarter valued at $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Upstart during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 49.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPST. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.64.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

