US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) is Sunriver Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Sunriver Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 865,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,719 shares during the quarter. US Foods accounts for 5.6% of Sunriver Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sunriver Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of US Foods worth $33,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its holdings in US Foods by 16.6% in the second quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 5,624,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,756,000 after purchasing an additional 799,500 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 11.3% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 7.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,075,000 after acquiring an additional 124,334 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 5.3% in the second quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 664,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,492,000 after acquiring an additional 33,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $573,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

USFD traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $37.34. 3,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,195. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.82 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.26 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.57.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

