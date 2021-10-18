US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on USFD. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.57. US Foods has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.26 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $573,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 63.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,730,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992,960 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 48.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,269,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,706 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 13,228.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,572,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,008 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at $42,903,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 58,898.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

