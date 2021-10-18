Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UTZ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stephens cut their price objective on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.96.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UTZ traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.75. 355,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,065. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.11.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $297.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.69 million. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $1,773,971.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Altmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,500 shares of company stock worth $3,120,150. Corporate insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Utz Brands by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,620,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,191 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,350,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,129,000 after acquiring an additional 982,290 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,436,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,088,000 after buying an additional 725,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.