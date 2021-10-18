UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC) in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of UWM from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UWM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.32.

Shares of NYSE:UWMC opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UWM has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $484.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.10 million. Equities analysts expect that UWM will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UWMC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. 26.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

