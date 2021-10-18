V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Receives $92.83 Average PT from Brokerages

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.08.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get V.F. alerts:

NYSE:VFC traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $72.78. 8,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,567,078. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.23. V.F. has a 12 month low of $65.34 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in V.F. by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,220,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,315,240,000 after acquiring an additional 995,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in V.F. by 10.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,119,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,060,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in V.F. by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,252,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,333,344,000 after acquiring an additional 605,163 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in V.F. by 24.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,022,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 12.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,042,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $741,842,000 after purchasing an additional 965,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.