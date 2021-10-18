Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL) Insider Buys £18,800 in Stock

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL) insider Frank Nelson purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £18,800 ($24,562.32).

Shares of LON:VANL opened at GBX 47 ($0.61) on Monday. Van Elle Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 34 ($0.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 52 ($0.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of £50.13 million and a PE ratio of -35.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 77.84.

Get Van Elle alerts:

Van Elle Company Profile

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. The company offers various piling services, including augered piling services, such as continuous flight auger, sectional flight auger, cased auger, rotary bored, and case secant piling services; driven piling services comprising pre-cast, steel tube, cast in situ, steel sheet, and H sections steel piling services; and drilled piling services.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Van Elle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Elle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.