Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL) Insider Buys £18,800 in Stock

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL) insider Frank Nelson purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £18,800 ($24,562.32).
Shares of LON:VANL opened at GBX 47 ($0.61) on Monday. Van Elle Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 34 ($0.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 52 ($0.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of £50.13 million and a PE ratio of -35.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 77.84.
Van Elle Company Profile
See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Van Elle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Elle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.