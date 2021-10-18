Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

VNDA opened at $18.41 on Monday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.73.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,250 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $142,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $56,173.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,963 shares of company stock worth $837,220. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $161,000.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

