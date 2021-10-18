Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.71. The company had a trading volume of 145,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,398,717. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.73. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

