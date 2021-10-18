Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 547,564 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,296,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.96% of Invitae worth $583,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Invitae in the second quarter worth $2,347,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitae by 36.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 20,271 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Invitae by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 172,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Invitae by 121.3% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 22,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 12,126 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Invitae by 143.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 201,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 118,603 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVTA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

In other news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 15,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $381,277.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 21,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $539,692.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,029 shares of company stock worth $2,138,659 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $27.50 on Monday. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 12.30 and a quick ratio of 12.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average is $30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.84.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. The business had revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.53 million. Research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

