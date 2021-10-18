Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,944,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544,702 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Exelixis worth $545,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Exelixis in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Exelixis in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Exelixis by 1,035.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Exelixis in the first quarter worth about $135,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,041,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,400 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $21.82 on Monday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.24, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $385.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.31 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

