Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 153,607 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,080,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,607 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Huntsman worth $559,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 87.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,588 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,477,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601,248 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Huntsman by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,887,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,238,000 after buying an additional 49,493 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 8.6% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,630,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,245,000 after buying an additional 129,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 65.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,571,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,314,000 after buying an additional 620,978 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntsman alerts:

HUN stock opened at $31.95 on Monday. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.70.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 76.53%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.