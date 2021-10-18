Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,836,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,510 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.18% of Nexstar Media Group worth $567,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 30.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $150.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.08 and a 200 day moving average of $148.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.42 and a 12 month high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.12%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NXST. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.20.

In other news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $26,932.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Compton sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total value of $154,517.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,563,507 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

