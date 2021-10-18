Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Southern Wealth Management LLP

Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,324,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,943,000 after acquiring an additional 120,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,483,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,430,000 after acquiring an additional 363,302 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,281,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,854,000 after acquiring an additional 119,218 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 918,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,187,000 after purchasing an additional 494,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 730,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,903,000 after purchasing an additional 257,055 shares in the last quarter.

VBR traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $177.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,480. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $112.13 and a 52-week high of $180.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.38.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

