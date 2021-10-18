Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 11.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,855 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.2% of Plancorp LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $230.59. 21,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,857,046. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.80. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $165.02 and a 12-month high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

