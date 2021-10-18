VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) Short Interest Update

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the September 15th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTIQ. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $3,735,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,900,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

