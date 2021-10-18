VEEM Ltd (ASX:VEE) Insider Acquires A$29,999.14 in Stock

VEEM Ltd (ASX:VEE) insider Michael (Mike) Bailey bought 25,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.18 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of A$29,999.14 ($21,427.96).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.45.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.0045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, September 5th. This is an increase from VEEM’s previous Final dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 0.34%. VEEM’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

VEEM Ltd manufactures and sells propulsion and stabilization systems. It offers propellers, centrifugally cast hollow bars, and gyrostabilizers; and manufactures bespoke products and services to the marine, defense, and mining industries. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Canning Vale, Australia.

