Venrock Management V LLC Has $668.71 Million Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Venrock Management V LLC cut its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,318,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,034,039 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare accounts for about 99.6% of Venrock Management V LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Venrock Management V LLC owned about 2.03% of Cloudflare worth $668,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $3,198,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 6.2% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1,619.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 188,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,255,000 after buying an additional 177,688 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,604,000 after buying an additional 221,982 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 19.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist raised their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.92.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $6,181,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 36,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.98, for a total transaction of $4,247,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 745,020 shares of company stock valued at $94,122,028. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET opened at $167.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.26. The company has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -372.64 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $168.95.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

