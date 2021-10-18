Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) Short Interest Update

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the September 15th total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94. Ventoux CCM Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $10.36.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the first quarter worth $138,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the second quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

