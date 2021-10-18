Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.75 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.86.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 3.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.83.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 61.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $331.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VET. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $17,548,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 76.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,847,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after acquiring an additional 801,877 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 104.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,461,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 746,163 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 47.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,558,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,638,000 after purchasing an additional 503,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

