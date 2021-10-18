Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,126 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.91% of Viad worth $9,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viad in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Viad in the second quarter worth $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Viad by 8.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Viad by 16.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Viad by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVI opened at $46.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.68. Viad Corp has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $958.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.01.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($1.12). Viad had a negative net margin of 92.11% and a negative return on equity of 86.57%. The business had revenue of $61.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viad Corp will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Viad

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

