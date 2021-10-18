Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SGMO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 12,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SGMO shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $8.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.48. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.66. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

