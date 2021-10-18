Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,067,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,734 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 567.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,604,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,155 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 337.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,235,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,590,000 after purchasing an additional 953,227 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 761.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 420,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,535,000 after purchasing an additional 371,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

KC stock opened at $28.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.96 and a beta of 1.91. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $336.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.16 million. On average, analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Nomura cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

